Thousands without power in Richmond, Tri-Cities area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Thousands of homes and businesses are without power Sunday morning in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

That’s according to Cora M. Argotti, a spokeswoman for Dominion Energy, who said almost 18,000 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m. as a result of cold weather.

Dominion Energy reminds those affected by a power outage do the following:

Don’t depend on neighbors to report your outage. Report your outage by smartphone at DominionEnergy.com or call us at 1-866-366-4357.

Turn off major appliances — especially heat pumps/water heaters — until power is restored. Leave one light on so you’ll know when the power is back and wait 5-10 minutes before turning appliances back on. This can help the heavy initial load on the system settle down.

To stay warm, wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing your body heat.

If you use a wood burning fireplace, wait until the temperature inside your home drops so that you do not lose warm air that will be pulled up through the chimney when the fire is first started.

Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operation. Don’t store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.

If using fuel-type portable stoves or lanterns for cooking and lighting, make sure you have good ventilation.

