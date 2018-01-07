Snow closures make for losses in liquor sales across the Commonwealth

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The winter storm has put a dent in hard liquor sales in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that more than 100 state-owned liquor stores closed because of the blizzard conditions on Thursday.

The difference in sales between Jan. 4 this year and last year was about $260,000.

Virginia had closed all 64 of its stores in the state’s Hampton Roads region, which was hardest hit by the weather. But the manager of one store in Williamsburg briefly opened for about 90 minutes before getting the memo to close.

The store had three customers. It sold a half-gallon of Carstairs White Seal Whiskey, a half-gallon of Tenure Vodka and a pint of Senator’s Club Whiskey.

The state stores will probably make up for the loss in revenue in the days to come.