Police identify victim in Southside fatal double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police have identified the victim of a fatal double shooting in the city’s Bellemeade neighborhood in Southside.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Richmond Police responded to the 2400 block of Warwick Avenue to find two shooting victims – a man and a woman – inside a black Nissan. The discovery came after police received a call for a person shot in the area of Columbia Avenue and Jefferson Davis Highway.

Gary Harrison, 28, of the 2200 block of Ruffin Road was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Anonymous tips may be submitted to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using the keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards of up to $250 are offered.

