RFDVA: Heating torch caused house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A heating torch is to blame for a house fire in the 2600 block of Lochaven Boulevard.
That’s according to Captain Earl Dyer, of the Richmond Fire Department, who said the unoccupied house fire was due to a maintenance worker for the property using a heating torch to thaw out frozen pipes.
The fire began shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the crawl space and extended up the right side of the house, Dyer added.
A woman and two boys, ages 11 and 12, have relocated.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
