RFDVA: Heating torch caused house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A heating torch is to blame for a house fire in the 2600 block of Lochaven Boulevard.

That’s according to Captain Earl Dyer, of the Richmond Fire Department, who said the unoccupied house fire was due to a maintenance worker for the property using a heating torch to thaw out frozen pipes.

The fire began shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the crawl space and extended up the right side of the house, Dyer added.

A woman and two boys, ages 11 and 12, have relocated.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.