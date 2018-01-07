RACC waives adoption fees for dogs Sunday to help clear shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Richmond Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for dogs Sunday.

The shelter says the arctic blast of air has filled its kennels with dogs seized from out in the cold and stray dogs looking for warmth.

Adoption fees are waived from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday to help make space for other animals in need.

Adoption fees are usually $100 per pet.

RACC says fostering is also an option. The shelter recommends bringing other pets along on a visit to make sure the animals are compatible.

More information about adoption policies and procedures can be found here.

