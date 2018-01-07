Powerball player in NH wins $560M jackpot

NEW HAMPSHIRE, (WRIC)- One lucky person in New Hampshire just won the second-largest Powerball Jackpot of all time.

The winning numbers were drawn Saturday night for a prize of $560 million. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH.

The winning numbers are 12, 29, 30, 33, 61 with a Powerball of 26.

The lump-sum winnings for this jackpot is $358.5 million, with this new mega-millionaire beating the odds of one in 292.2 million to take home the historic prize.

The winner in New Hampshire joins another lucky person in Florida who won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night. Neither of the jackpot winner’s identities are known at this time.

Lottery officials publicly congratulated the big winner after the drawing Saturday night, and advised him/her to take some time to process what was called a, “life-changing prize.”