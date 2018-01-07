Police looking for missing, endangered Prince William County man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man, Justin Wolfrey.

Investigators say he left his home in Manassas, Virginia, Saturday night. They believe he left voluntarily, but he may be in need of assistance.

He is 30 years old, 6-foot tall and 200 pounds with a bald head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

