Multiple apartments flooded due to broken sprinkler pipe

Richmond, Va., (WRIC) – Richmond Fire Crews responded to 1501 N 21st, Fairmount House, for a fire alarm, just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews found that the alarm activated from a broken sprinkler pipe. Numerous apartments were flooded, and water entered the electrical system of the building.

Building officials are currently working with maintenance personnel from the Fairmount House to isolate power to part of the building so some residents may be able to stay.

All residents displaced due to the lack of power in the building will be temporarily placed in hotels.

This is a developing story.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.