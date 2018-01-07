Discarded ashes from wood stove spark house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A family of seven is without a home Sunday following a house fire that was sparked by discarded ashes.

Emergency crews responded to the 5700 block of Swanson Road just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday to find a two-story house fire. Captain Earl Dyer, of the Richmond Fire Department, said the blaze began in the basement and extended to the first and second floor.

Working Fire- 5700 block of Swanson Rd. Crews on scene with a dwelling fire. Interior attack in progress. Companies dealing with frozen hydrants. — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 7, 2018

Two adults and their five children, ages 3-15, were assisted by the American Red Cross. One dog was rescued, however, two cats are still missing, Dyer said.

Attempts to extinguish the fire were impacted by frozen hydrants, fire officials added. It took fire crews about 30-45 minutes to put out the blaze.

Dyer said an occupant of the house was cleaning a wood stove and improperly discarded the ashes which led to the fire.

No one was injured.

