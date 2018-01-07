Hundreds impacted after second water main break in Lakeside area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A broken water main on Woodrow Terrace between Parkside Avenue and Dellrose Avenue in Lakeside has impacted water service to more than a 100 residential customers.

It’s the second water main break reported in the area in the last three days.

Those affected may experience low water pressure while repairs are being made.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is providing bottled water to the affected residents. Traffic in the area is not affected.

DPU anticipates repairs will be completed and service restored by midnight.

