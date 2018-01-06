Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

Somebody in Florida will be waking up a multi-millionaire Saturday morning.

A winning Mega Millions ticket was drawn Friday night for the $450 million jackpot. The numbers were 28,30,39,59,70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The winner’s identity and where the winning ticket was sold have yet to be identified.

This winning Mega Millions jackpot comes as the Powerball jackpot is also at a historic level. Numbers will be drawn Saturday night for the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. history — $570 million before taxes. The Powerball numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m. ET.

With a winning Mega Millions jackpot waiting to be claimed in Florida, the jackpot for that lottery game will reset to $40 million ($25 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday.