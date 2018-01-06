Shots fired into home in North Chesterfield early Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after someone fired multiple shots into a home in North Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Adelaide Avenue. The home is not far from Falling Creek Elementary School.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police tells 8News people were home at the time of the shooting but nobody was hurt.

Police have not made any arrests but they did recover shell casings and continue to investigate.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a shooting into an occupied dwelling 4400 blk Adelaide Ave 1:40a.m. No injuries. No arrests. Call 748-0660 with info. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/ZCPYcGcEZK — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 6, 2018

If you have any information, call Chesterfield Police.

