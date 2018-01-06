Rock climber injured after fall near Buttermilk Trail

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was hospitalized after falling 25 to 30 feet from a rock climbing wall near Buttermilk Trail.

Captain Dyer with Richmond Fire said the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Response teams were initially dispatched to 43rd and Forest Hill Avenue but were later called to 43rd and Riverside Drive.

There, first responders located the injured repeller, believed to be in his 30’s, with another individual who “was rendering first aid to the person who had fallen,” Dyer added.

“Firefighters walked the trail with EMS to get to the injured man,” he said. Ice and snow impacted recovery attempts, however, so the High Angle Rescue Team were asked to assist.

The injured man was placed in a stokes basket by rescue crews and carried along the railroad tracks and trail.

The rock climber, who suffered multiple injuries, received additional treatment on scene before being transferred to a nearby hospital.

While the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, Dyer said they appear to be “non-life-threatening.”

The rescue attempt lasted about 30-45 minutes.

