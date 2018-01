RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) – According to Richmond police, a man was shot multiple times Saturday evening.

It happened on the 7500 block of Felixstowe Road.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.