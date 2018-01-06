One dead, one hurt in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say one man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Richmond’s Hillside Court public housing complex.

Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Ave. just after 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shortly thereafter, police say they found another man dead on the scene.

Authorities are still investigating and do not yet have a suspect. If you have information about this or any crime occurring in the metro Richmond area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

