One dead, one hurt in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say one man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Richmond’s Hillside Court public housing complex.
Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Ave. just after 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shortly thereafter, police say they found another man dead on the scene.
Authorities are still investigating and do not yet have a suspect. If you have information about this or any crime occurring in the metro Richmond area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.