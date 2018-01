RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The James Madison Dukes take the field, Saturday, January 6th at 12:00pm in hopes for an FCS National Championship repeat. The Dukes face the North Dakota State Bison, a team that they are quite familiar with.

Before JMU won last year, the Bison had won four of them in a row from 2012-2016. Things have come together for the Dukes, although there were growing pains, the Dukes have the depth and experience that will carry over into this year’s championship game.