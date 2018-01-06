Fire breaks out on porch of Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say a fire broke out on the porch of a home on Jubra Drive around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Don Story with the Chesterfield County Police Department says the neighbors noticed the fire on the porch and called 911.

First responders say it was a small fire and did not spread to the rest of the house. The homeowners made it out safely. Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Chesterfield officers assisting the Fire Department with a residential fire contained to the front porch 7000 blk. Jubra Drive 3:19 a.m. Neighbors noticed the fire and called 911. No injuries. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/dkpBtSAHNh — Lt. Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 6, 2018

