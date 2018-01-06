Children hit by car while sledding after car goes down embankment

HENRICO Co., VA (WRIC) – Police in Henrico said a car crashed off the roadway and hit two children who were sledding.

According to police, just after 5:30 Saturday a car was driving on Twin Hickory Lake Drive when it veered off the roadway, rolled down an embankment and hit several children who were sledding.

The vehicle car hit two children who were both seriously injured.

They were taken to VCU Medical for evaluation and treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Police Division’s Crash Team.

