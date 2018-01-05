Woman credits Chesterfield firefighters with saving her life

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman is thanking first responders for saving her life this fall.

According to the Chesterfield County Fire & EMS Facebook page, firefighters responded to a sick call on November 21, 2017. Lela Martin wasn’t feeling well, and a neighbor had called 911.

When firefighters Daniel Athey and Danielle Drinnon responded to the call, they realized that Martin was having a cardiac event.

Athey then shocked Martin’s heart, bringing it back to normal rhythm.

Martin wrote a letter to the fire chief, saying her doctors said the firefighters did exactly the right thing at just the right time.

This week she and her family dropped by the station to thank the firefighters for saving her life.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.