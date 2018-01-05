Water main break disrupts service to Lakeside residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A broken water main on Lakeside Boulevard, between Chamberlayne and Moss Side avenues, has disrupted water service to 15 residential customers.

The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is providing bottled water to the affected residents. Traffic in the area is not affected.

DPU anticipates repairs will be completed and service restored by midnight.

