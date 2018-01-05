Virginia doctor charged with raping victims at clinic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Albemarle County doctor has been arrested and charged with rape.

Albemarle Police said in a press release that Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean of Keswick was recently arrested after he assaulted victims at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic.

Dean is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

He is charged with two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of object sexual penetration and one felony count of forcible sodomy.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

