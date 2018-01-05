VDOT urges caution as some roads remain icy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says their crews have cleared most of the snow and ice off of the interstates and primary routes.

The focus now, VDOT says, is secondary routes where crews will continue snow removal operations, including plowing where possible and treating snow and ice pack with salt and sand.

We've been through Henrico, Chesterfield, and Richmond this morning. All neighborhood roads are a mess. Be careful out there and look out for black ice. This is in Richmond on Monument Avenue. We're live again in #RVA on @8NEWS at 9am. pic.twitter.com/tm3cDMP804 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 5, 2018

According to VDOT, ice pack may persist, especially on secondary roads and neighborhood streets, over the next several days as temperatures are not forecasted to rise above freezing.

While most efforts remain focused on secondary routes, VDOT continues to monitor and treat icy patches on interstates and primary routes where refreeze has occurred. Any melting and moisture on the pavement likely refroze during frigid overnight temperatures.

Neighborhood and secondary roads still covered in snow and ice. If you do have to drive somewhere this morning look out for black ice on the roads. I'm live from chesterfield county in moments. pic.twitter.com/K1uxFqx9wD — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 5, 2018

Morning commuters are advised to use extra caution on icy roadways, especially on hills, bridges, ramps and overpasses until the roads are completely clear. Black ice remains the main concern for motorists.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to check http://www.511virginia.org for the latest traffic and road conditions before leaving. Individual road conditions can be found by visiting here.

