RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are out of their home after a fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on E. 33rd Street near Peyton Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe it started because of an electrical issue.

The Red Cross is now assisting the two men.

