Sheriff’s Office jokingly suggests its parking lot for drug deals

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico Sheriff’s Department has a special invitation for people looking to buy and sell drugs in a safe place: come to make the drug deals in their parking lot.

“It seems like everybody wants to take the easy way out and drugs seem to be that way for most people,” said Harry Rutherford.

“I think there is a drug problem in New Mexico,” said Ronald Padilla.

It’s no surprise that many people in New Mexico believe drugs are a huge problem in our state.

That’s why the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department has taken matters into their own hands

with a unique approach.

“Everybody knows it was just for humor,” said Captain Brice Current.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook as a call out to all drug dealers and buyers.

It says they have designated three spots in front of their office for any drug transactions and they ensure drug buyers won’t have to deal with any shady dealers.

It even lists dozens of drugs along with their street names. Obviously, it’s posted as a joke.

“I think it’s hilarious that they would post you could exchange drugs in their parking lot and not face any consequences,” said Brad Nunn.

“It’s new, it’s different and it’s kind of exciting because of the hilarity to it,” said Rutherford.

The post even has people playing online.

Even though the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office took a humorous approach to the drug problem, they are still committed to fighting it.

“Most of the time it’s not a humorous approach. Most of the time we’re putting people in the back of the car and everybody knows we take it really serious here,” said Captain Current.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t think anyone would actually fall for the joke, but obviously, they’d arrest anyone who does.

