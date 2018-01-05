Sheriff: Man, woman charged for beating and robbing 82-year-old woman

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested two people for allegedly beating and robbing an 82-year-old woman Thursday in Buckingham County.

The sheriff’s office said their emergency communication center received a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a robbery that had occurred in the 300 block of Francisco Road (State Route 636) in the Toga area.

Deputies responded and found the elderly woman suffering from head trauma. She was subsequently transported to the hospital for further care.

Deputies said they developed possible suspects, as well as a vehicle involved. Shortly after midnight, a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, in assistance with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result, 38-year-old Adrain Maurice Chambers and 37-year-old Larisa Lee Wright were arrested and charged with the earlier robbery.

The sheriff’s office said both Chambers and Wright had felony warrants issues against them to include aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, obtaining without consent a credit card, credit card fraud, and receiving goods or services in violation of credit card fraud.

Both are being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond and are awaiting a future court hearing.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.