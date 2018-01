RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department celebrated the graduation of its 116th recruit class on Thursday.

The recruits spent seven months training before becoming the department’s newest officers.

The police department posted a video on Facebook of several of the training exercises in which the recruits took part.

