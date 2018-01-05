Richmond mother ‘horrified’ after bullets rip through children’s bedroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother says she feels lucky to be alive after bullets ripped through her Southside apartment Thursday night.

Many residents at Foxwood Apartments are in shock and on edge after they say bullets went flying through windows and bedrooms.

One mother said she’s traumatized after her own life — and the lives of her children — almost ended to gun violence.

“I was just sitting on my couch, watching TV and I heard gunshots coming from the back,” recalled Marquita, who only wished to provide her first name. “It was horrifying.”

She said one bullet flew into her back window, shattering the glass. Another pierced through her couch and pillow, just inches away from her head.

“I was just sitting on this couch and if I wouldn’t have moved quick enough, that bullet probably would have hit me,” she explained. “And I’m pregnant.”

Six months pregnant and scrambling for her life, Marquita said she crawled to her son’s room and started banging on his door.

“Lord, I hope my son didn’t get hit,” she said of what was going through her mind during those frantic moments.

Her son eventually opened the door, and while both today are safe, they remain terrified.

Marquita said she’s thankful her daughter wasn’t home when the bullets rang out because she could have been killed by one of the bullets that went through her bed and into a closet.

Shaken and confused, the thought of losing her children and unborn child immediately began to sink in.

“I’m feeling hurt, confused,” she said.

Richmond Police are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Meanwhile, Marquita, who no longer feels safe in her own home, has a message for the person who put her family in harm’s way.

“Why? What was you thinking about? It could have been your mom, your sister, it could have been your brother … it could have been anybody.”

Marquita, who has lived at Foxwood Apartments for nine years, said shootings do happen frequently in her neighborhood but that bullets flying through her kids’ bedrooms is the last straw. She is now focusing on moving out.

