Oakland Raiders sign Jon Gruden as their next head coach

OAKLAND, Ca. (WRIC) — The Oakland Raiders have announced Saturday night ESPN NFL analyst Jon Gruden will a lucrative offer to become the next head coach of the franchise. The announcement from the team comes an hour after Gruden’s final broadcast for Monday Night Football following the Tennessee Titans stunning victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-21.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the organization will sign Gruden to a 10-year contract, the longest in NFL history, that will be worth approximately $100 million dollars when it is made official.

The Raiders have announced a news conference for this upcoming Tuesday, January 9th which will be the official welcome of Gruden to the Oakland Raiders franchise.

Gruden has been the analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football since 2009. Before that, Gruden spent 10 years as a head coach in the NFL. From 1998-2001, Gruden was head coach of the Oakland Raiders compiling a record of 38-28 with two playoff appearances that ended in the AFC Wild Card rounds to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders’ owner and managing general owner also may include an ownership stake in the offer to Gruden, also reported by Schefter.

This season Oakland missed the playoffs with a final record of 6-10, after ending a 14-year postseason drought a season ago finishing 12-4.