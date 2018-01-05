Pit bulls left outside in frigid weather seized from Virginia home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four pit bulls were recently seized from a Norfolk home after animal control officers found the animals living in squalid, freezing conditions.

Officers responded to the home in the 1200 block of Wade Street, just south of Virginia Wesleyan University off I-64, on Wednesday for a report of animals left out in the cold.

When officers arrived, they discovered that water in the dogs’ bowls was frozen solid, feces had accumulated in the dogs’ kennel run area and there was no protection flap to cover their dog houses.

Police say charges may be issued, and custody of the dogs is pending until a seizure hearing with the Animal Protection Unit.

It’s against the law in Virginia to neglect giving companion animals proper food, water, and shelter. To read more about Virginia animal care laws, click here.

If you think an animal is being neglected in your area, call your local animal control center.

