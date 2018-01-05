Person hospitalized after crash on Courthouse Rd. in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday after a vehicle crash on Courthouse Road.

Police said the crash happened on Courthouse Road near Belmont around 8:22 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

