James Madison Prepares For National Championship Repeat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Saturday’s FCS National Championship game slowly approaches, the champions, James Madison prepare for a repeat as they face North Dakota state. These two programs have held the title for the last five years, the Bison winning the first four and the Dukes winning last year. This is the rematch of last year’s semi-final

Although, Duke running back, Marcus Marshall is playing his best football when it matters the most, coming off of back to back games with two rushing touchdowns each, but what you don’t see in the box score, is the emotional weight he is carrying from his teammates.