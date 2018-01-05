Crews working house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of Aldersmead Road.

The fire reportedly began just after 10:30 p.m., according to Lt. Don Story, a spokesman with the Chesterfield County Police Department. Several roads in the area have been blocked off while crews tend to the blaze.

Heavy fire is coming from the rear of the home, said Lt. Jason Elmore, a spokesman with the Chesterfield Fire Department. No one was home at the time, he added.

No injuries have been reported.

