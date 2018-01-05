HIV-positive former coach pleads guilty to 27 counts of child sex abuse

LA PLATA, Md. (WJLA/WRIC) — A former high school coach and instructional assistant from Maryland recently pleaded guilty to 27 counts of child sex abuse impacting dozens of victims.

ABC affiliate WJLA reports that Carlos Deangelo Bell, who is HIV-positive now faces a sentence of up to 190 years in prison. As a result of the agreement, 42 victims will be spared from having to testify against the former coach.

Bell used to coach track at La Plata High School and work as an instructional assistant with the Charles County School District. He was arrested in June 2017.

Bell was indicted on 206 counts and 10 federal charges including possession and creation of child pornography. WJLA reports that the 206 assaults included 28 identified victims and 14 unidentified victims.

Court documents say that Bell did “knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce and entice children to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual description of such conduct.”

