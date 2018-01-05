Help track down missing pony believed to be roaming in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Friends of a woman who passed away from cancer last month are trying to track down one of her ponies that has gone missing.

The tan and white Palamino is believed to be roaming in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County. It reportedly has been spotted in the area several times since it went missing roughly two weeks ago.

Friends of the owner say the pony broke through the fencing at a farm in Chesterfield County after they brought it there when the owner became too sick to care for her.

A website dedicated to tracking down the pony asks anyone who sees her to register their sighting. Click here to report a sighting.

