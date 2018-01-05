ESPN’s Karl Ravech will headline Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will welcome ESPN’s longtime anchor and baseball analyst Karl Ravech to their annual Hot Stove Banquet on Thursday, January 25th at the Siegel Center.

He headlines a group of guests that include the new manager of the Squirrels Willie Harris, San Francisco Giants’ top prospect Chris Shaw and Texas Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley.

Karl Ravech, who has been at ESPN since 1993, is also the father of current Squirrels’ broadcaster Sam Ravech, who will be entering his second season behind the mic at the Diamond.

Not only does the elder Ravech hold a connection to Richmond through his son, Karl once worked with current Flying Squirrels Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Todd “Parney” Parnell while the two were a part of the ABC affiliate in Harrisburg, Pa.