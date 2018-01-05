DPU: Water main break in downtown Richmond could affect afternoon commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Utility crews in Richmond are working to repair a water main break in downtown Richmond that could affect Friday afternoon’s commute.

The break is located on E. Main Street — which runs one way east — and has closed travel lanes between 8th and 11th streets. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Utilities also said water is shut off from the 700 to 1100 blocks.

Businesses along this route include the Department of Social Services, First National Bank, SunTrust Center, CVS, Virginia Retirement System, RideFinders, US Court of Appeals, Edible Arrangements and The Commonwealth Hotel.

A DPU spokesperson said if the leak not resolved quickly, it could lead to afternoon commute backups.

