Dog expected to make full recovery after falling in icy Chesterfield pond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog is recovering Friday night after he fell into an icy pond in Chesterfield County earlier in the day.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials said that Atlas was taken to Animal Medical Center in Midlothian where he is “doing very well” and is expected to be released tonight or in the morning.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said some children ran up screaming and crying that their dog had fallen in the water. While onlookers waited for animal control, one resident jumped into action, using his ladder and a neighbor’s kayak to rescue Atlas from the frigid water.

Eventually, the man was able to pull the dog out of the water, at which point he was taken to the veterinary hospital.

Atlas is expected to make a full recovery.

