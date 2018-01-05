Coast Guard searching for two missing boaters near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for two boaters who went missing along the James River.

Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki with the U.S. Coast Guard says two duck hunters left the Jamestown Yacht Basin Wednesday night. The two were going to cross the James River and head to their duck blind at Gray’s Creek.

Zilnicki says the Coast Guard was alerted after the hunters had not returned to their truck Thursday afternoon. The boaters went missing amid a winter storm that dropped an average of 5 to 10 inches of snowfall across the region.

The James City County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police had boats and helicopters searching before the Coast Guard became involved.

Zilnicki says authorities searched Black River, Kingsmill Creek, and Passmore Creek. A state police helicopter found an overturned boat at around 4 p.m. on the northwest side of Hog Island, after the boat had washed up in the mud.

Zilnicki says a helo crew from Elizabeth City and a cutter were sent to the area, but were not able to find anything overnight. A crew from Portsmouth continued the search effort Friday morning.

