Annual “Freedom Ruck” braves cold to thank military

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday, annual Freedom Ruck set off from the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The group, led by Richmond native Vic Wise, is walking 105 miles in the bitter cold to Arlington National Cemetery outside D.C.

The walk is designed to be a public display of thanks for the U.S. military.

Wise, who is the son of a veteran, started the event five years ago.

“It always brings extreme weather,” he said. “The first year it rained and was 40 degrees the whole time. I was soaking wet.”

Temperatures barely hit double digits when he set off Friday morning.

He said the journey is tough but it doesn’t compare to what the men and women who serve go through.

“That’s why we’re here,” Wise said. “We do something extreme for 48 hours. In reality, that’s a very small impact on our life and our year and our week in order to do something to make people realize people make this kind of sacrifice on a daily basis.”

The Freedom Ruck also raises money for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The group is expected to reach its final destination Sunday.

To follow the journey or learn more about the event, click HERE.

