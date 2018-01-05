Adopt a Furry Friend: Carina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Carina.

The 8-year-old female was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Chesterfield Animal Control on Dec. 28.

Tabitha Treloar with the Richmond SPCA says that while she can’t guarantee that Carina can successfully chase away anyone’s winter blues, she’s certainly an expert cuddler and will make a valiant attempt.

Meet Carina at the Richmond SPCA, located at 2519 Hermitage Road or call 804-521-1307.

