UVA Walk-On Receives Scholarship After Win Over Virginia Tech

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It wasn’t much of a contest between the eighth ranked Virginia Cavaliers and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers dispelled their Cassell Coliseum woes, 78-52. We could dive into the stats, or talk about key players in the game, but the most impactful result came afterward in Virginia’s locker room.

Head Coach Tony Bennett announced to the team that Junior walk-on, Justice Bartley, has been awarded a scholarship.

Bartley’s big night started when he entered the game late in UVA’s victory, as he drilled a three-pointer, the first of the season and second of his career.

Coach Bennett said that awarding players like Bartley, a scholarship after an excellent performance is what gives his job the most meaning.