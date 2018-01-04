State Police respond to hundreds of crashes as winter storm blankets Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of traffic crashes and disabled vehicles across the state Thursday morning as a winter storm blanketed the area and walloped most of the East Coast.
According to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller, none of the crashes were fatal and the majority involved only damaged vehicles.
From 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11:20 a.m. Thursday, VSP said they responded to 241 traffic crashes and 195 disabled vehicles across Central Virginia and the Hampton Roads area.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days and drop to near zero overnight, and any moisture left on roadways will likely refreeze into black ice, especially in the early morning hours. Therefore, drivers should continue to anticipate slick road conditions.
According to VDOT, bridges and overpasses, lightly-traveled secondary roads, intersections and crossovers are the most likely locations where drivers will encounter slick conditions. VDOT advises residents, particularly to Richmond and points east, to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools before hitting the roads.
State Police is still asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today. But if travel is necessary, take the following safety precautions:
- Clear off all snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights
- Add extra time to reach travel destination
- Slow speed for road conditions
- Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance
- Buckle up and don’t drive distracted
- Mover over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.
