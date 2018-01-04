State Police respond to hundreds of crashes as winter storm blankets Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of traffic crashes and disabled vehicles across the state Thursday morning as a winter storm blanketed the area and walloped most of the East Coast.

According to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller, none of the crashes were fatal and the majority involved only damaged vehicles.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11:20 a.m. Thursday, VSP said they responded to 241 traffic crashes and 195 disabled vehicles across Central Virginia and the Hampton Roads area.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days and drop to near zero overnight, and any moisture left on roadways will likely refreeze into black ice, especially in the early morning hours. Therefore, drivers should continue to anticipate slick road conditions.

According to VDOT, bridges and overpasses, lightly-traveled secondary roads, intersections and crossovers are the most likely locations where drivers will encounter slick conditions. VDOT advises residents, particularly to Richmond and points east, to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools before hitting the roads.

State Police is still asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today. But if travel is necessary, take the following safety precautions:

Clear off all snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights

Add extra time to reach travel destination

Slow speed for road conditions

Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted

Mover over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.

Good morning! I'm making my way through Richmond to Chesterfield and showing you what the weather and road conditions look like this morning. I'm live every few minutes, be sure to tune in. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/hGH3QiBshU — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2018

We’re making our way to Chesterfield county. This is a look of Hull St. Rd. near Warwick Rd. in #RVA. Richmond City, Chesterfield County and Henrico County school are all closed for #SnowDay. I’ll be live in just a few minutes on #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/7xe6ybXMNX — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2018

Very tough driving conditions in New Kent County this morning. We are on I-64 east and can't see any markings on the road. If you don't need to be out…I recommend staying home! #GMRVA #StormTracker8 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/R8J4CePv0F — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) January 4, 2018

Take a look at I-64 in New Kent! @VaDOT is focusing on interstates first–metro RIC & Petersburg looking a lot more clear than areas east that saw more snow. #StormTracker8 meteorologist @MattDiNardo has the latest on #GMRVA @8news pic.twitter.com/sB1FOjTSTN — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) January 4, 2018

SPOTTED: a Woodpecker hard at work in Chesterfield County this morning. Photographer Howie says he's making a new home to stay warm lol. pic.twitter.com/WEvk9K8Ha9 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2018

Crews are focusing their efforts on interstates and primary routes throughout the Richmond region as the storm continues. It's a good idea to stay put this morning. #RVAwx #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/9GiooleUzH — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 4, 2018

View for VSP 1/Sgt. A.D. Williams as he travels Route 10 in Surry County right now. Watch for drifting snow, especially as the winds pick up. Delay travel, if possible! #HRsnow #Snowstorm2018 #vawx #rvasnow #WinterSafety #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/vnP5Kx9mLo — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 4, 2018

