Snow, wind creating dangerous travel conditions on area roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Snow and high winds have created dangerous travel conditions in many areas of Virginia, most notably in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Conditions currently range from isolated patches of snow or slush to snow-covered roadways. Motorists are encouraged to continue to stay off roads to allow VDOT crews room to clear snow.

Though the storm is moving to the northeast and out of the Commonwealth, snow will continue to fall in some areas through the afternoon. In addition, high winds are expected to persist throughout the evening, and at times on Friday.

Blowing snow has created significant issues and will continue to reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile at times in some areas.

Crews will continue around the clock operations as needed to plow and treat roads. However, due to forecast low temperatures, roads may refreeze during the evening and overnight hours creating icy travel conditions.

Current road conditions are available at www.511virginia.org, through the free mobile app or by phone. You can also track the location of most snow plows at VDOT’s Snow Plow Tracker.

