VIDEO: Snow-covered, slick roads reported across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan on heading out the door Thursday morning, you should expect to encounter some snow-covered and slick roads.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews were on duty overnight to spread salt and sand on the roads, and that day crews will report for duty at 8 a.m. and continue working through the day to clear snow and any frozen areas.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days and drop to near zero overnight, and any moisture left on roadways will likely refreeze into black ice, especially in the early morning hours. According to VDOT, bridges and overpasses, lightly-traveled secondary roads, intersections and crossovers are the most likely locations where drivers will encounter slick conditions.
VDOT advises residents, particularly to Richmond and points east, to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools before hitting the roads.
State Police said that as of 6 a.m., no traffic fatalities have been reported and the majority of crashes have involved only damaged vehicles and few injuries. However, State Police said that disabled vehicle calls are increasing.
State Police is still asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today. But, if travel is a must, take the following safety precautions:
- Clear off all snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights
- Add extra time to reach travel destination
- Slow speed for road conditions
- Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance
- Buckle up and don’t drive distracted
- Mover over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.
