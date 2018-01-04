VIDEO: Snow-covered, slick roads reported across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you plan on heading out the door Thursday morning, you should expect to encounter some snow-covered and slick roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews were on duty overnight to spread salt and sand on the roads, and that day crews will report for duty at 8 a.m. and continue working through the day to clear snow and any frozen areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next several days and drop to near zero overnight, and any moisture left on roadways will likely refreeze into black ice, especially in the early morning hours. According to VDOT, bridges and overpasses, lightly-traveled secondary roads, intersections and crossovers are the most likely locations where drivers will encounter slick conditions.

VDOT advises residents, particularly to Richmond and points east, to check road conditions using VDOT’s free 511 tools before hitting the roads.

State Police said that as of 6 a.m., no traffic fatalities have been reported and the majority of crashes have involved only damaged vehicles and few injuries. However, State Police said that disabled vehicle calls are increasing.

State Police is still asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today. But, if travel is a must, take the following safety precautions:

Clear off all snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights

Add extra time to reach travel destination

Slow speed for road conditions

Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted

Mover over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.

What do you see where you live? Send 8News your photos to iReport8@wric.com.

Good morning! I'm making my way through Richmond to Chesterfield and showing you what the weather and road conditions look like this morning. I'm live every few minutes, be sure to tune in. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/hGH3QiBshU — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2018

We’re making our way to Chesterfield county. This is a look of Hull St. Rd. near Warwick Rd. in #RVA. Richmond City, Chesterfield County and Henrico County school are all closed for #SnowDay. I’ll be live in just a few minutes on #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/7xe6ybXMNX — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 4, 2018

Very tough driving conditions in New Kent County this morning. We are on I-64 east and can't see any markings on the road. If you don't need to be out…I recommend staying home! #GMRVA #StormTracker8 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/R8J4CePv0F — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) January 4, 2018

Take a look at I-64 in New Kent! @VaDOT is focusing on interstates first–metro RIC & Petersburg looking a lot more clear than areas east that saw more snow. #StormTracker8 meteorologist @MattDiNardo has the latest on #GMRVA @8news pic.twitter.com/sB1FOjTSTN — Katie Dupree (@Katie8NewsWx) January 4, 2018

