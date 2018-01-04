Robber locked inside Texas store prays, begs to be released

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A robber got down on his knees and began to pray after quick-thinking employees locked him inside the cell phone store he was trying to rob.

Houston police released the video from the April 2017 robbery this week after robber was sentenced to five years in prison.

The video shows John Bell walking into the Latino Cellular store in Houston, Texas and asking an employee to open the register. She tells him no and starts walking towards the door.

Other customers and employees, including one woman with a baby stroller, then quickly run out the front door when the robber turns his back. One of the employees is then seen slamming the front door and locking it, trapping Bell inside.

The video shows Bell began pacing back and forth. He tries to smash down the door and even opens fire on the lock before saying, “I’m going to jail.”

Bell then gets down and starts praying before begging someone to let him out. He is also heard apologizing several times.

Police eventually entered the store and arrested him. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.