Police: Child killed in sledding accident in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a female juvenile was killed in a sledding accident Thursday afternoon.

Police said the juvenile was sledding down a driveway in Chester when she sled into the path of a Toyota Tacoma in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest Drive. The truck struck the juvenile and immediately stopped.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The accident happened at around 2:15 p.m.

