Police: Burglar arrested after entering North Bay home, sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A burglar has been arrested after entering a Rohnert Park home and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, police said on Thursday.

At around 3:53 a.m., police got a call from a mom who said that a man had broken into her home on Francis Circle and went into her 8-year-old girl’s room. The mother told police the man had taken off his clothes and climbed on top of the girl as she slept.

The girl then woke up and started screaming, police said. The man then ran out of the house naked.

Police believe the man, identified as Noah Holland, got into the home with a garage door opener found in an unlocked car.

Officers found Holland’s property in the girl’s bedroom, police said. The family says they do not know Holland.

Police linked Holland to a home on 10th Street in Santa Rosa and a white SUV.

While police were on surveillance at the Santa Rosa home, they say three people, including Holland, were seen walking toward the home.

Holland was arrested near the home and did not cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Tristan Ford, of Santa Rosa. Officers say Ford has information about the crime.

Here are the charges for each:

Holland

459 PC Burglary

288(a) PC Lewd and Lascivious acts with a child

220(b) PC Committing sex assault while in the commission of a burglary

10852 VC Vehicle Tampering

1203.2 PC Violation of Probation

Holland is being held on $1 million bail.

Ford

182 PC Conspiracy

459 PC Burglary

1203.2 PC Violation of Probation

