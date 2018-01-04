Police arrest man accused of robbing ABC store in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Virginia ABC store in Chesterfield County on Tuesday.

No one was injured during the incident, which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. on January 2 and the ABC store located at 5722 Hopkins Road.

According to police, 29-year-old Courtney A. Matthews allegedly entered the business, picked out a bottle of liquor and approached the cashier while indicating he had a weapon, although none was displayed. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled in a gold Lexus SUV.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest on charges of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Matthews, of Kemper Street in Richmond, was apprehended in Richmond Tuesday night.

Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

