Police: Child killed in sledding accident in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident Thursday afternoon.

Police said child was sledding down a driveway in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest Drive in Chester at around 2:15 p.m. when she slid into the path of a Toyota Tacoma. The truck struck the juvenile and immediately stopped.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

“When I came out about five minutes later, I saw somebody was laying on top of the victim and with a blanket,” neighbor William Barnett said. “That was the first sight and then the first rescue squad got here. The EMTs rushed her to the hospital.”

Barnett said the neighborhood can be a dangerous place for children to play in the snow.

When it gets like this, that hill is a sheet of ice, VDOT doesn’t get to it soon enough,” Barnett added. “We’d rather not have any of the kids sledding in that hill at all because they can’t see the cars coming this way.”

