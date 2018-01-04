RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you enjoying a snow day where you live?

The first winter storm of 2018 dumped several inches of snow on the ground across Central Virginia, with areas to our east seeing close to a foot of accumulation.

Send us your photos by email (iReport8@wric.com) or via Facebook and Twitter and we’ll add them to the gallery below (mobile users click here to view the gallery).

PHOTOS: First Snow Day of 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery #SnowOnTheJamesRiver (Courtesy Brad/Twitter @lehmannrb) Ponies Blue & Rey being 'goofy and playful' in the snow in Ashland (courtesy Diana Cappellanti) "My sweet boy, Grayson, is excited that Winter Storm Grayson 2018 brought us some snow, and best of all, a snow day to play!" (Courtesy Kelly Heffernan) Scott Parker sent us this photo of a frozen James River. "We are staying warm inside!" (Courtesy Kelli Cannon Brown) The Rappahannock River at Robert O Norris Bridge in the Northern Neck. (Courtesy VSP) Snow day in Midlothian! (Courtesy Carole Parnell-Camden( Photo courtesy Qiana Turner The City of Colonial Heights (courtesy CHPD) Carson/Sussex County, near I-95 Davis Travel Center (courtesy Natalie Lynn) Downtown Kilmarnock in the Northern Neck. (Courtesy VSP) The City of Colonial Heights (courtesy CHPD) South Jessup Road Road in Chesterfield County (courtesy Lillian Stevens Bidwell) The City of Colonial Heights (courtesy CHPD)

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.