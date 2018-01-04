RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you enjoying a snow day where you live?
The first winter storm of 2018 dumped several inches of snow on the ground across Central Virginia, with areas to our east seeing close to a foot of accumulation.
Send us your photos by email (iReport8@wric.com) or via Facebook and Twitter and we’ll add them to the gallery below (mobile users click here to view the gallery).
PHOTOS: First Snow Day of 2018
PHOTOS: First Snow Day of 2018 x
send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.