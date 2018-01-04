PHOTOS: First Snow Day of 2018

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you enjoying a snow day where you live?

The first winter storm of 2018 dumped several inches of snow on the ground across Central Virginia, with areas to our east seeing close to a foot of accumulation.

Send us your photos by email (iReport8@wric.com) or via Facebook and Twitter and we’ll add them to the gallery below (mobile users click here to view the gallery). 

PHOTOS: First Snow Day of 2018

Click here to like the 8News Facebook page for your chance to win a $100 gift card to Saxon Shoes.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.